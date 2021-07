The lights will stay on for people leaving the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles at night.

A PG&E lineman worked Wednesday to cover photosensors on 14 streetlights in the main parking lot outside the Paso Robles Event Center.

The utility company says in year’s prior, ambient light from the fair tricked the parking lot lights and prevented them from turning on.

Covering the sensors up will prevent that and keep the lots on for fairgoers returning to their cars once the sun goes down.