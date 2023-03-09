PG&E crews on standby in anticipation of storms

In anticipation of storm related power outages, PG&E crews are on standby Thursday.

On Friday, over 40 PG&E workers are assigned to work on power restoration efforts. The workers will be in the areas north of Arroyo Grande, Cambria, and Cayucos. And anywhere with high winds are of concern for fallen trees.

During an outage, PG&E recommends avoiding downed wires, check your generator, use flashlights over candles, and have a backup phone ready.

PG&E asks for customer patience in advance if power is lost as fallen storm debris makes it difficult for crews to reach damaged infrastructure.

The city of San Luis Obispo has created a storm information webpage with the latest SLO city storm news, National Weather Service forecast and updates, and flood prep tips. Residents can visit the County of San Luis Obispo's website for the latest storm updates.

Those in Santa Barbara County can visit readysbc.org or the county's website.