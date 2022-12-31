PG&E crews preparing for outages ahead of expected rainy weekend

With the wild weather that is in store for New Year's weekend, crews with PG&E are getting the word out to prepare for possible power outages on the Central Coast.

Ahead of the storm, officials with PG&E say they have had vegetation crews working to keep trees out of the way of power lines to prevent outages from happening.

They say extra crews will also be on standby this weekend to service areas that they predict will be more impacted by the storm.

While PG&E admits they cannot predict how many outages will take place over the next few days, they do anticipate some people in the community losing power, so they are encouraging all of their customers to prepare for that possibility.

"They can prepare by making sure that their backup generators are working properly and are also installed by electricians; using flashlights instead of candles in case of an outage because can candles can pose fire hazards," said PG&E communications representative Carina Corral.

You can find PG&E's real-time outage information map by clicking here: https://pgealerts.alerts.pge.com/outagecenter/