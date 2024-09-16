PG&E customers can expect to see their bills going up once again

This is the fourth PG&E price hike in 2024 and some people are starting to become suspicious.

“I'm possibly considering whether I have to leave the state now,” Craig Bailey, a Santa Maria resident said.

PG&E bills are about to go up by about $6 starting next month.

“It means I ponder the future of staying in California,” Stephanie Foster said.

This rate increase, approved by the California Public Utilities Commission on Thursday, might not seem like a lot but when it’s the fourth one this year, it can add up.

“Four times a year I’m sorry but what in the world is four times a year needed for?” Bailey questioned.

Bailey is hoping to retire soon but now his plans could be changing.

“It's going to force me to get a part-time job after I retire," said Bailey. "Before, during the summer, I could have a $40 electric bill now it's over $200 just for the summer months and during the winter months it goes all the way up to $500 and more."

For PG&E customer, Stephanie Foster, she says she isn't being affected as much as Bailey.

“I'm an EV owner in California and it gives me some relief on the rates,” Foster said.

According to PG&E, they need to bump up bills to make back what they lost during last year’s winter storms.

Seven million customers got help from PG&E during last year’s storms. That's just over seven thousand people working to repair more than four thousand poles and 850 miles of wire.

Utility officials say there was a 9% temporary decrease in July and they are still working to cut costs and bring prices down in the future.