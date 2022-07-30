Hundreds of PG&E customers experiencing power outages in SLO County

UPDATE (4:15 P.M.): PG&E's outage map is showing that at least 1,362 customers in Downtown San Luis Obispo are also experiencing power outages. Electricity is expected to return by 9:30 PM.

At least 1,707 Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) customers are experiencing power outages.

PG&E’s power outage map shows that most of the users without electricity are located in Santa Margarita, Templeton, Creston, and Atascadero.

KSBY News got a call from an impacted customer in Atascadero around 1:40 P.M.

According to PG&E, the outage started at 1:09 P.M.

The company said they are investigating the cause of the outage.

On its website, PG&E said that when the risk for wildfire is high, “powerlines in your area shut off instantly when struck by a branch or object.”

Powerlines normally stay off until they are fully inspected.

Power is expected to be restored by 7:30 P.M.