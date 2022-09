PG&E will send helicopters to patrol power lines in north San Luis Obispo County starting Monday morning.

Helicopters will be overhead from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. while they patrol power lines that stretch from Cayucos to Cambria, Atascadero to Cayucos and Templeton to Atascadero.

Crews will be on the lookout for dead, dying and hazardous trees that create risks for the power lines, PG&E said. The process reduces fire risk and outages caused by fallen trees.