PG&E helicopters will patrol Central Coast communities for fire risks

PG&E is sending helicopters to survey several cities and communities along the Central Coast to look out for fire risks.

In a project that started on Thursday, helicopter patrols are scheduled over Morro Bay, Templeton, Cayucos, Atascadero, San Miguel, San Luis Obispo, Oceano, Arroyo Grande, Nipomo, Sisquoc and Santa Maria. The patrols will also include rural areas in eastern San Luis Obispo County.

The helicopters will fly to and from Paso Robles Municipal Airport between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Foresters will be on the lookout for dead or dying trees near power lines that could pose a fire risk in the future.

Organizers say the project is expected to wrap up by the end of October; however, more flights could be needed in November.