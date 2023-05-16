PG&E hosting virtual town hall on wildfire safety efforts

PG&E is hosting a virtual town hall Tuesday night to update its customers on its wildfire prevention work.

During the public meeting, experts will provide a brief presentation about wildfire safety efforts and the resources available to customers.

They will also answer questions and connect the public with their local PG&E leaders.

The town hall is from 5:30-7:00 p.m.

Here is a link to the virtual meeting.

Multi-language closed captioning will be available as well as American Sign Language interpretation.