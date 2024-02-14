PG&E: Let hearts soar on Valentine's Day, not metallic balloons

PG&E officials are reminding customers not to let helium-filled metallic balloons fly near power lines this Valentine's Day.

Officials said if metallic balloons float into powerlines, they can "disrupt electric service to an entire neighborhood, cause significant property damage and potentially result in serious injuries."

In San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, more than 4,000 customers were affected by the 15 power outages caused by metallic balloons in 2023, according to the press release.

"Balloons are a fun way to liven up Valentine’s celebrations, but if they aren’t tied down with a weight, it’s easy for them to float into overhead power lines and disrupt service to entire communities. Keep your holidays and hometowns safe by ensuring metallic balloons are secured by a weight,” said Ron Richardson, Vice President of Electric Distribution Operations at PG&E.

PG&E reminds customers to follow these important tips to safely enjoy Valentine's Day:

