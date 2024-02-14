PG&E: Let hearts soar on Valentine's Day, not metallic balloons

PG&E officials are reminding customers not to let helium-filled metallic balloons fly near power lines this Valentine's Day.
Officials said if metallic balloons float into powerlines, they can "disrupt electric service to an entire neighborhood, cause significant property damage and potentially result in serious injuries."
In San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, more than 4,000 customers were affected by the 15 power outages caused by metallic balloons in 2023, according to the press release.
"Balloons are a fun way to liven up Valentine’s celebrations, but if they aren’t tied down with a weight, it’s easy for them to float into overhead power lines and disrupt service to entire communities. Keep your holidays and hometowns safe by ensuring metallic balloons are secured by a weight,” said Ron Richardson, Vice President of Electric Distribution Operations at PG&E.
PG&E reminds customers to follow these important tips to safely enjoy Valentine's Day:
- Use caution and avoid celebrating with metallic balloons near overhead electric lines.
- Make sure helium-filled metallic balloons are securely tied to a weight that is heavy enough to prevent them from floating away. Never remove the weight.
- When possible, keep metallic balloons indoors.
- Do not bundle metallic balloons together.
- When done with balloons, do not release them. Puncture them several times or cut the knot and throw them in the garbage to prevent them from floating away.
- Never attempt to retrieve any type of balloon, kite or toy that becomes caught in a power line. Leave it alone, and immediately call PG&E at 1-800-743-5000 to report the problem.
- Never go near a power line that has fallen to the ground or is dangling in the air. Always assume downed electric lines are energized and extremely dangerous. Stay far away, keep others away and immediately call 911 to alert the police and fire departments.