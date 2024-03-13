PG&E offers college scholarships of up to $10,000 for students focused on STEM

PG&E Foundation is offering its annual Better Together STEM Scholarship Program for students pursuing Science, Technology, Engineering and Math disciplines.

The foundation will provide $350,000 in total for 60 scholarships in the amounts of $10,000, $5,000 and $2,500 awards for eligible students.

To be eligible, applicants must be high school seniors or graduates, have received GED certification, or be an undergraduate or post-secondary undergraduate student.

Kaimana Kiaha is a former recipient of the scholarship and is now a freshman at Cal Poly majoring in Environmental, Earth and Soil Science.

"The whole incentive around the scholarship program was to help encourage kids who are pursuing STEM careers and to help fund their education, which I thought was really awesome," Kiaha said.

Applicants must plan to enroll as full-time undergraduate students in an eligible STEM field at any accredited four-year college or university in California, or a historically black college or university for the entire upcoming academic year.

Veterans and adults returning to school are also encouraged to apply.

The deadline to apply is March 15th. Scholarships will be awarded by August.

Click here to learn more about the scholarship and apply.