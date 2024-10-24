UPDATE: Power restored in some areas, over 2,000 customers still in the dark

UPDATE (11:21 p.m.) — Restoration has reduced the number of residents impacted by the outage by about 900, according to PG&E.

Power in areas near Tank Farm Road, South Higuera Street, Los Osos Valley Road, and Jespersen Road were reportedly restored.

However, the power company says 2,017 customers remain without power. Restoration is still targeted for 7:45 a.m. on the PG&E website.

UPDATE (10:50 p.m.) — PG&E reports on its online outage map that power in affected areas will be restored by 7:45 a.m.

There is still no word on the cause.

(10:41 p.m.) — A power outage in Avila Beach and San Luis Obispo has reportedly left 2,910 residents in the dark.

PG&E says the unplanned outage was reported at 10:13 p.m. on Wednesday.

The company's online outage map shows that areas without power extend north to Prado Street, south to Port San Luis, west to Balm Ridge Way, and east to Perfumo Canyon Road.

Officials have yet to announce when power in these areas will be restored.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.