PG&E outages leave thousands without power in San Luis Obispo County

Outages reported across San Luis Obispo County have left thousands without power into the morning.

According to PG&E's outage map, areas from Paso Robles to Nipomo have been left without power.

On Monday morning, an outage stretching from Santa Margarita to Templeton was affecting 5,256 PG&E customers, the company reported. By 5:15 a.m., power was restored for about 900 customers.

2,362 customers were without power in an area that stretches from Lake Nacimiento to Shandon.

Additional outages have been reported in Avila Beach, where 1,042 were left without power at about 4:55 a.m. Calfire has confirmed multiple power poles down in the area.

Other outages are affecting people in places including Cambria, Cayucos, Pismo Beach and Nipomo.

PG&E has not given an estimated time when power will be restored.

KSBY has reached out to PG&E to confirm the cause of the outages.