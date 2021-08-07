PG&E planned power outage on Aug. 9

PG&E will be temporarily shutting off power for some customers on Monday, Aug. 9 in order to do critical equipment repair work near Lupine Road, north of Avila Beach, and Wild Cherry Canyon in San Luis Obispo County.

The critical equipment replacement work is being done to reduce wild fire risk in the area.

The company says the planned outage will impact about 175 Avila Beach-area customers between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on that day. Those expected to be impacted by the outage have been informed, and it will only last as long as it takes to safely complete the work.

According to PG&E, about 700 more PG&E customers within one mile of the work zone also are being notified about the day-long project since a low-flying helicopter is needed to complete the work.

Customers can get updates on outages through various channels: