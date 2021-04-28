PG&E plans emergency siren maintenance in SLO County

Starting Friday, April 30, PG&E will be conducting annual maintenance of the Early Warning System sirens in San Luis Obispo County.

This will mean that over the next few months there may be sound coming from the sirens during testing, but there is no action needed from the public.

There are 131 sirens in the county and the maintenance will occur Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. until July.

For the month of May, crews will be working on sirens in the South County area, including Arroyo Grande and the Edna Valley.

The siren will sound for 3 minutes during an emergency. If this happens, tune into a local radio station or watch KSBY to find out what steps are needed to be taken next.

