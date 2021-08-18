PG&E power outage affects over 3,000 customers near Atascadero

A power outage in north San Luis Obispo County has left 3,115 PG&E customers without power.

The outage was reported at about 11:25 a.m.

PG&E's outage map showed the outage affected Atascadero east of Hwy 101 down to areas near Santa Margarita Lake. Customers on both sides of Highway 58 were affected.

Power is expected be restored by 2:45 p.m.

We have reached out to PG&E to determine the outage's cause.

PG&E reported another power outage the same day in Los Osos. A PG&E spokesperson said the Los Osos outage was caused by equipment failure.