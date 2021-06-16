Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

PG&E reopens Diablo Canyon hiking trails

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY
Looking toward the Diablo Canyon Power Plant from the Point Buchon Trail.
diablo canyon hiking trail.jpg
Posted at 1:08 PM, Jun 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-16 16:08:59-04

Two hiking trails on Diablo Canyon Power Plant land are now open once again.

The Pecho Coast Trail is located on the south end of PG&E's property. Guided hikes are available on Wednesdays and Saturdays and reservations are required.

The trail takes hikers on a 3.75-mile roundtrip from the trailhead at the Fisherman's Memorial in Port San Luis to the Point San Luis Lighthouse and back.

To make a reservation, click here.

The Point Buchon Trail is also now open Thursdays through Mondays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

It is a 6.6-mile roundtrip hike located on the northern end of PG&E property, accessible through Montaña de Oro State Park.

Hikers are required to stop at the trailhead check-in station to sign a waiver, and they must sign out at the check-in station 15 minutes before the trail closes.

For more information on the Diablo Canyon hiking trails, click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
hometown heroes 300x200 promo.jpg

Nominate Your Hero Today