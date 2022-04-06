PG&E reports six power outages 'possibly due to strong winds'

Six PG&E power outages, including an outage at Cuesta College, have been reported in San Luis Obispo and northern Santa Barbara Counties Wednesday morning.

PG&E officials told KSBY that the outages are possibly caused by strong winds.

Cuesta College campus is one of nearly 300 PG&E customers left without power in an outage that began just after 10 a.m. Wednesday. The outage is reaching north and south of Hwy 1, from El Chorro Regional Park to just south of Hwy 41.

Nearly 90 customers have no power around Hwy 41, between Morro Bay and Atascadero. The second outage was also reported shortly after 10 a.m.

Two outages are affecting a total of 15 customers in Santa Maria, and a fifth outage is affecting 4 customers in Templeton.

A sixth planned outage is affecting about 100 customers in Santa Maria, but PG&E explains the outage is due to crews at work. Customers were notified ahead of time.

PG&E crews are currently investigating what's behind the outages.