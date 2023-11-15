PG&E to host a virtual town hall

On Wednesday, November 15, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is hosting a virtual town hall to share regional updates and energy-saving tips.

The town hall will cover Monterey, San Benito, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara and Santa Cruz counties.

PG&E experts including Regional Vice President Teresa Alvarado will provide a brief presentation during which participants will have the opportunity to ask questions.

The event can be accessed at this link: https://bit.ly/3ZGwLWj [bit.ly],by phone at 888-989-4416, or through PG&E’s website,pge.com/webinars [pge.com].

American Sign Language interpretation will be available.

For the full webinar events schedule, additional information on how to join and recordings and presentation materials from past events, visit pge.com/webinars [pge.com].