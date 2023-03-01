PG&E to host virtual town hall on vegetation management work

Pacific Gas and Electric Company is hosting a virtual town hall to share the latest updates in South Bay and Central Coast regions.

The town hall is set to take place online on Wednesday, March 8, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

The town hall will cover Monterey, San Benito, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barara, Santa Clara, and Santa Cruz counties.

PG&E officials say attendees can learn about the latest updates in their regions, including vegetation management work done in their area. Participants will also have the opportunity to ask questions.

Multi-language closed captioning and American Sign Language interpretation will be available, along with dial-in numbers for those who aren't able to join online.

Click here for more information about the event.