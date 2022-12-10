PG&E to provide $100K to local students pursuing college

PG&E and the PG&E Corporation Foundation are expanding PG&E’s Better Together: Investing in California’s Youth initiative. The program now will include additional financial support for more programs throughout Northern and Central California aimed at helping students pursue higher education.

This new commitment will directly benefit Central Coast students with funding of $50,000 to the Cuesta College Promise program in San Luis Obispo and $50,000 to the Allan Hancock College Promise program in Santa Maria.

The Cuesta Promise program is a scholarship program that offers two consecutive years of fee-free tuition to all San Luis Obispo County high school graduates who attend Cuesta immediately upon graduation.

Similarly, funding to the Hancock Promise will be used to provide Santa Barbara County high school graduates with a year of free tuition at Allan Hancock College.