PG&E to use helicopters to inspect power lines

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&amp;E)
A PG&amp;E employee inspects power lines from a helicopter.
Posted at 1:12 PM, Mar 05, 2024
Central Coast residents may notice low-flying helicopters over power lines this week.

PG&E announced it will be conducting aerial patrols of power lines and poles throughout San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties starting Wednesday, March 6 through Friday, March 8.

"We are flying the hard to patrol locations that would be strenuous hikes on our inspectors," Los Padres Public Safety and Regulatory Supervisor Kyle Hurt said in a press release. "Our linemen will be inspecting PG&E's distribution assets looking for anything out of the ordinary that may pose a risk to our communities, customers and infrastructure."

PG&E says ground crews may be sent to conduct further inspections and repairs if a helicopter spotter notices an area of concern.

The power line inspections are occurring in areas designated as High Fire-Threat Districts.

