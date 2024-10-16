PG&E warns of possible outages this weekend in SLO, Santa Barbara counties

Due to strong winds in the forecast later this week, PG&E is warning that Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) are possible for certain remote areas of eastern San Luis Obispo County and northeastern Santa Barbara County.

The outages could start as early as 7 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 18, continuing until Saturday, Oct. 19 at 4 p.m.

PG&E Areas highlighted in orange are under a PSPS Watch.

According to a PG&E weather forecast, "The strongest winds are expected in the Sierra Nevada foothills, the western Sacramento Valley, elevated Bay Area terrain and elevated terrain in portions of the Central Coast."

Public Safety Power Shutoffs are intended to prevent wildfires from sparking during periods of hot, dry and windy weather.

To find out if your address is affected, you can sign up for PSPS alerts on the PG&E website.