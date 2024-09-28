PG&E warns of possible Public Safety Power Shutoffs early in the week

Due to unseasonably high temperatures in the forecast this coming week, PG&E says Public Safety Power Shutoffs are possible in some parts of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties on Monday and Tuesday.

According to a PG&E forecast, "...winds will bring elevated fire danger in the Sacramento Valley and surrounding foothills, elevated North and East Bay terrain, and some localized ridgetops across the interior of the Central Coast."

Public Safety Power Shutoffs are intended to prevent wildfires from sparking during periods of hot, dry and windy weather.

The San Luis Obispo County Office of Emergency Services shared a map on social media Saturday morning showing the remote areas of the county that could be affected.

PG&E has forecast a Public Safety Power Shutoff for a small portion of Eastern SLO County (approximately 35 locations, denoted in blue on map below) beginning Mon, Sept 30 at 5:00 am. Visit https://t.co/heGciTvtTo for more info and to see if your address is affected. pic.twitter.com/asmXaMlRKk — SLO County OES (@slocountyoes) September 28, 2024

Other counties that could experience power shutoffs include Alameda, Butte, Colusa, Contra Costa, Glenn, Humboldt, Napa, Shasta, Sonoma, Tehama, and Trinity.

For updates and to find out if your address could be affected, visit the PG&E website.