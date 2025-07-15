Phone outage affecting 911 service for some northern SLO County residents

Some residents in northern San Luis Obispo County may not be able to make 911 calls due to an AT&T outage.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office, the outage began just before 11 a.m. Tuesday and is affecting approximately 405 landlines in the Oak Shores, Bradley and Lake Nacimiento areas.

Residents with phone numbers that start with 805-472 are reportedly unable to make calls to any other numbers that don’t start with 805-472. This includes 911.

Cell phones are not affected, and the sheriff’s office says anyone in those areas who needs to make an emergency call should use a cell phone to call 911.

AT&T is reportedly working to restore service.