Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Phone outage affecting 911 service in Santa Barbara County

911 Emergency.png
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY
911 Emergency.png
Posted
and last updated

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is experiencing a countywide phone outage that is affecting 911 service.

To contact the sheriff’s office dispatch center in the case of an emergency, use Text to 911 or call (805) 896-5181 or (805) 451-5639.

The sheriff’s office can also be contacted via email at info@sbsheriff.org.

Santa Maria residents may call the Santa Maria Police Department for emergency assistance at (805) 928-3781, extension 2277.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg