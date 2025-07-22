Phone outage affecting 911 service in Santa Barbara County

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is experiencing a countywide phone outage that is affecting 911 service.

To contact the sheriff’s office dispatch center in the case of an emergency, use Text to 911 or call (805) 896-5181 or (805) 451-5639.

The sheriff’s office can also be contacted via email at info@sbsheriff.org.

Santa Maria residents may call the Santa Maria Police Department for emergency assistance at (805) 928-3781, extension 2277.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.