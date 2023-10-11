Pick out a Halloween costume for free at SLO County libraries

Some San Luis Obispo County Public Libraries are hosting Halloween costume exchanges this month.

The events allow people of all ages to drop off a gently used costume and pick out a different one or to simply pick out a free costume.

At the Arroyo Grande Library, available costumes range from superheroes to fairy princesses.

"A number of our libraries throughout the county have been doing costume exchanges there for families who are looking to get a second use out of the costumes that their kids have outgrown," explained Margaret Kensinger-Klopfer, South County Regional Librarian. "A lot of times, families will buy a costume at one time and then it ends up in storage or in the back of the closet, so this is to give them an opportunity to bring it in, exchange it with other families, take a new costume for their children and make Halloween a little more sustainable without having to buy something new that is single-use every year."

The exchange at the Arroyo Grande Library will continue through October 14.

Teens can also bring an old costume to work on and sewing supplies will be provided.

Other county library branches will also hold exchange events. Visit the County of SLO Public Libraries website to look up events at your local library.

