Pickleball lovers have a new facility to play at in San Luis Obispo Co.

The Paso Robles Sports Club opened new pickleball courts for community members to enjoy.

Construction on the courts began in mid-November and now the six courts are open to club members.

According to an article published by Forbes in July, pickleball has 4.8 million players nationwide, an increase of nearly 40% over two years ago.

The fast-growing sport is a game combining rules from tennis, badminton and ping-pong in which players use paddles to hit a perforated plastic ball over a net.

