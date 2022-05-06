Pickleball, tennis court renovations coming to Ryon Park in Lompoc

Lompoc City Council approved the funding of renovation projects for the Ryon Park tennis and pickleball courts.

The unanimous vote took place Tuesday, which was based on guidance from the Lompoc Parks and Recreation Commission.

The tennis court and pickleball court renovations include turning two of the six existing tennis courts into two new pickleball courts, renovating the remaining four tennis courts, and adding fencing, wind screening and LED retrofit lighting.

The project is estimated to cost $650,000.

This week the city council also approved funding for a new restroom and concession facilities for Johns-Manville Park, and the completion of the Lompoc Master Parks and Recreation Facilities Plan.

The portion of funding for the proposed multi-use restroom and concession facility at Johns-Manville Park is estimated to cost $89,000.

Staff hopes to begin the renovation process in fall 2022, with completion of both projects in 2023.