Pickup crash sends 2 people to the hospital

Two people were taken to the hospital after a pickup truck crash south of Orcutt early Sunday morning.

It happened shortly before 2 a.m. along southbound Highway 101 just north of Palmer Road.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the truck rolled and ended up off the roadway.

A female in the vehicle reportedly suffered critical injuries and had to be extricated. She was taken to a local hospital.

Fire officials say two males in the vehicle were able to get out on their own. One was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The #2 lane of the highway was shut down while first responders were at the scene.