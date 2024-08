A new pizza spot is opening up a few feet away from the beach in Cayucos.

Its name is "Pie in the Sky Pizza."

The parlor is owned by a local couple that also runs other businesses in San Luis Obispo County.

Pie in the Sky will offer naturally fermented artisan pizza will be sold whole or by the slice.

For updates on opening dates and hours, you can follow Pie in the Sky on Instagram by clicking here: @pieintheskypizzacayucos.