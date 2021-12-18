Pier Avenue closure at Oceano Dunes for July 2022 postponed

Friends of Oceano Dunes reached an agreement Friday with State Parks to temporarily prevent the closure of Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area (SVRA) and Pier Avenue.

The closure of Pier Avenue was expected to take place in July 2022 and is being postponed while the nonprofits case against the California Coastal Commission is being decided by the San Luis Obispo County Superior Court.

On March 18, 2021, the Coastal Commission ordered the following; to change the permit for Oceano Dunes SVRA to require a closure of the SVRA by 2024, the closure of the Pier Avenue entrance by July 2022, and a closure of the Arroyo Grande Creek when it rains.

Friends of Oceano Dunes has filed a total of 15 lawsuits following these orders by the California Coastal Commision.

Early this week, State Parks canceled camping reservations based on water in Arroyo Grande Creek, ultimately closing OHV and camping at the park through Dec. 28.

Friends had been negotiating with Parks and the Commission to “stay” the March 2021 permit conditions during the litigation. This means Pier Avenue will not be closed on July 1, 2022 while the court is deciding the case.

State Parks also agreed to immediately allow camping and OHV recreation at the Oceano Dunes SVRA, and to stop crossing at the creek only if water levels in the creek reached 12 inches.

Friends can still seek additional relief from the court on remaining conditions that have not been stayed.

If your reservations were canceled this month due to the storm head to this website.