Pile burning near Figueroa Mt. scheduled this week

Beginning Monday, a prescribed pile burning of one to 10 treated acres of slash from felled dead trees and brush will take place near Figueroa Mountain and various other forest locations.

The burning is scheduled through March 26. Most burning operations will begin in the morning and conclude in the afternoon. However, some burning operations may continue through the evening to allow for the full consumption of flammable material.

Santa Barbara County officials say the goal of the series of pile burns is to reduce the risk of wildfire. Prescribed, or planned, fires typically burn less intensely than wildfires. Prescribed burns can help prevent the spread of wildfires and can reduce impacts on watersheds that can result in soil loss and sedimentation.

The burn will be conducted when the meteorological conditions are highly favorable to direct smoke away from population centers. If the conditions are not as desired, the burn will be rescheduled.