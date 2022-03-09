Pile burning postponed in Santa Barbara County

A pile burning operation planned for Wednesday and Thursday has been postponed, Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District officials have announced.

The project, which was set to burn about 7 acres of brush along Painted Cave Rd. off Hwy 154 in Santa Barbara County, is postponed due to weather conditions.

The agency has not yet announced the new dates for the planned burn.

Organizers say burn days are chosen when weather conditions allow smoke from the burn to move away from populated areas.