Pile burning scheduled for coming weeks in Los Padres National Forest

More pile burning is expected to take place in the coming weeks in the Los Padres National Forest (LPNF).

Forest officials say between one and 10 acres of dead trees and brush will be burned on occasion between March 1 and the end of April.

Burning near Figueroa Mountain and other locations within the LPNF will take place between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. when allowed.

“The goal of the series of one-day pile burning is to reduce the risk of wildfire. Prescribed, or planned, fires typically burn less intensely than wildfires. Prescribed burns can help prevent the spread of wildfires and can reduce impacts to watersheds that can result in soil loss and sedimentation. The burn will be conducted when the meteorological conditions are highly favorable to direct smoke away from population centers,” forest officials said in a press release.

If air quality conditions are not favorable, the burn will be rescheduled.

