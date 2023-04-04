Pile burning scheduled this week in SLO Co.

Residents may see some smoke around Los Osos, Morro Bay, and Cambria this week.

Firefighters are burning 200 acres of brush piles at Montaña de Oro, Morro Bay, and Hearst San Simeon State Parks.

Burning began Monday and is expected to last through early Friday morning.

The goal is to cut down on fuel buildup in eucalyptus and monterey pine forests.

The prescribed burning is being done by California State Parks, in cooperation with the Air Pollution Control District, Morro Bay Fire Department, and CAL FIRE.