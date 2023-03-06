Pile burning scheduled this week near Figueroa Mountain

Santa Barbara County residents should be aware of a prescribed pile beginning Monday near Figueroa Mountain. One to 10 treated acres of slash from felled dead trees and brush will be burned according to Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District officials.

Most burning operations will begin in the morning and conclude in the afternoons. However, some burning operations may continue through the evening to allow for the full consumption of flammable material.

The burning will occur at various forest locations that will be posted on the Los Padres Twitter and Facebook accounts.

Officials say the goal of the series of pile burns is to reduce the risk of wildfire. Prescribed, or planned, fires typically burn less intensely than wildfires. Prescribed burns can help prevent the

spread of wildfires and can reduce impacts on watersheds that can result in soil loss and sedimentation. The burn will be conducted when the meteorological conditions are highly favorable to direct smoke away from population centers.

The burns will continue through March 12.