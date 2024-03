San Luis Obispo County residents may notice some smoke in the air this week due to scheduled pile burning.

CAL FIRE SLO officials say during the week of Monday, March 11, pile burning will occur in three locations in the county between 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Cambria:



Near Burton Drive and Highway 1

San Luis Obispo:

Near Reservoir Canyon Road and Highway 101

Yaro:

North of Pozo and West of Santa Margarita

If conditions are not suitable, the burn will be rescheduled.