Pile burning to begin Monday at Hearst San Simeon State Park

Crews will start burning nearly 85 brush piles Monday morning at Hearst San Simeon State Park in San Luis Obispo County to reduce fire danger.

According to a press release from California State Parks, the pile burning will last from March 8-19 as early as 7 a.m. with fire activity ending by 5 p.m. Actual burn days will be determined by weather and permit conditions.

The burning will take place in the vicinity of the Washburn Campground within Cambria's Monterey pine forest, according to State Parks officials.

CAL FIRE and the Air Pollution Control District are working with California State Parks to carry out the pile burning, said the news release.

Those with questions can call San Luis Obispo Coast District Superintendent, Dan Falat, at 805-927-2065.