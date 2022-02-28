Pile burns scheduled near Figueroa Mtn. in coming days

Fire crews will be conducting planned burns near Figueroa Mtn. in coming days, officials say.

Prescribed burns are scheduled between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. on March 1-3 in Santa Barbara County.

Officials say 1-10 acres of fallen trees and brush will be burned to reduce wildfire risk.

Los Padres National Forest is coordinating the burns with the Air Pollution Control Districts in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, San Joaquin and Ventura Counties.

The prescribed burns will be rescheduled if weather and air quality conditions change.