A pilot is safe after making an emergency landing on Highway 246 outside Lompoc Wednesday.

The aircraft emergency was reported just after 12:30 p.m.

The small plane could be seen along the highway near La Purisima Golf Course.

The pilot tells KSBY his engine stopped but he was able to land safely. He says he's been flying about four years and has never experienced anything like this before.

There was reportedly no damage to the plane from the landing.