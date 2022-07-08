Pilots, spectators to gather for Lompoc Fly-in event this weekend

Scores of small yellow planes and their pilots are set to gather at the Lompoc Airport Friday through Sunday.

The annual West Coast Cub Fly-in first began in Lompoc 38 years ago, though the event was canceled in 2020.

At the center of the event are small, lightweight Cub planes that were popular for training student pilots from the late 1930s through the 1950s.

Cub planes are often painted chrome yellow, organizers say on the event's website. The color is often called "Cub Yellow" or "Lock Haven Yellow."

Spectators can join the event for free, and can walk among the aircraft, watch the events, and meet the pilots.

The Lompoc Airport is located at 1801 North H St.

The program is made possible by the EAA (Experimental Aircraft Association, Inc.) Chapter 275, Explore Lompoc, the City of Lompoc, the Lompoc Airport and by event volunteers.