Pink Floyd cover band to perform at Vina Robles Amphitheatre

The Australian Pink Floyd Show is going back on tour, with one stop bringing them to the Central Coast.

The Pink Floyd cover band will be performing at the Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles on Sunday, August 7 as part of their “All That’s to Come” tour.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, February 25 and will range from $35-$65.

The Australian Pink Floyd Show has been performing Pink Floyd songs since 1988, performing in over 35 countries.

Their shows typically include lighting, videos and lasers that were a benchmark of Pink Floyd shows.

The band will also be performing at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center in Thousand Oaks on Thursday, August 4 with tickets going on sale on Friday.