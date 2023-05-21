Pink lemonade stand in San Luis Obispo devoted to funding breast cancer research

The first ever pink lemonade stand was in San Luis Obispo today, but it's not just any lemonade stand. It's a part of a bigger mission that's devoted to funding breast cancer research and promoting education about the disease.

A local mother and philanthropist, Claudia Olsen, is a breast cancer patient. She and her family hosted the lemonade stand today.

"This is a national campaign and a breast cancer survivor. Thanks to research, I'm alive today. And we want to help all the women that they have faced this horrible disease, especially the ones that don't have a cure," said Olsen.

The lemonade at these stands are always free, but 100 percent of the funds raised go to the breast cancer research foundation.