Pink lemonade stand in San Luis Obispo devoted to funding breast cancer research

Posted at 9:16 PM, May 20, 2023
The first ever pink lemonade stand was in San Luis Obispo today, but it's not just any lemonade stand. It's a part of a bigger mission that's devoted to funding breast cancer research and promoting education about the disease.

A local mother and philanthropist, Claudia Olsen, is a breast cancer patient. She and her family hosted the lemonade stand today.

"This is a national campaign and a breast cancer survivor. Thanks to research, I'm alive today. And we want to help all the women that they have faced this horrible disease, especially the ones that don't have a cure," said Olsen.

The lemonade at these stands are always free, but 100 percent of the funds raised go to the breast cancer research foundation.

