Pink patch sale helps raise funds for Mission Hope Cancer Center

The Santa Maria Police Department (SMPD) has partnered with the Marian Foundation to raise funds for Mission Hope Cancer Center.

SMPD is selling pink patches in collaboration with one of the Marian Foundation's "Day of Hope" ambassadors, Eileen Hongo.

Hongo helped design the patches, and now she is helping promote them.

Profits earned through selling the patches will go toward the Mission of Hope Cancer Center.

They can be purchased for $10 each, cash only.

There is a limited amount available at the Santa Maria Police Department.

The patches can be purchased Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.