Pioneer Valley Cheer holds youth cheer clinic

Pioneer Valley Cheer hosted a youth clinic in Santa Maria on Sunday, Mar. 20 meant to teach kids how to perform cheers, stunts, and dance.

The event held at Pioneer Valley High School served as a fundraiser for the team and aimed at helping kids in grades K-8.

"I get to hang out with all my friends and I get to get away from school and have fun with people,” a 7th grade cheer camp participant, Ariana Cruz said.

At the end of the clinic, the kids showcased to their families what they learned throughout the day.

“I came out today to have fun you know like I really like doing cheer I really like the performances I I just like performing in front of people it brings me a lot of joy,“ said Khloe Gamez, a 6th grade cheer camp participant.

A Pioneer Valley Cheer Bow was provided to the kids in attendance.