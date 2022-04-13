Pioneer Valley High School earns regional agriculture program recognition

Pioneer Valley High School's Agriculture Department earned regional recognition during the South Coast FFA Region Annual Awards Ceremony, school district officials announced Wednesday.

PVHS was named the 2022 Outstanding Agricultural Program for the South Coast Region, which spans the California coast from San Jose to Los Angeles. The ceremony was held at the Clark Center in Arroyo Grande on April 3.

The yearly award is granted to one school in each of the six FFA regions in California. The six winners will compete for statewide recognition, which will be announced at the California Ag Teachers Association Annual Conference at Cal Poly in June.

"The Pioneer Valley Agriculture Department has worked extremely hard to earn this accolade," PVHS teacher Marcie Guerra said in a release. "The Ag teachers at Pioneer Valley are so proud of the hard work our students have put in."