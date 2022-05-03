Pioneer Valley High School hosts senior college signing day

Seniors at Pioneer Valley High School in Santa Maria were recognized on Tuesday.

The high school hosted a college signing day for seniors attending a four-year university, junior college, military, or trade school.

KSBY attended the event and caught up with one senior who signed to attend Fresno State.

"It feels great, because honestly, I've been working hard for this so I feel like I really earned it and we haven't really gotten much recognition lately because of COVID so we couldn't really go to events like this where we all see our peers actually get something," said Santos Bribiesca.

District officials say 291 students are planning to attend Allan Hancock College, another 140 are heading to four-year universities and 11 are joining the military.

