The Pioneer Valley High School marching band is practicing hard ahead of the Elks Rodeo Parade this weekend.

Students say they will be performing three new songs and hope to play at their best level.

"All of it is new music and we're excited to bring it out to show Santa Maria," Destiny Ruiz, a Pioneer Valley High School marching band drum major, told KSBY.

The 80th Santa Maria Elks Rodeo runs June 1-June 4 and is held at Santa Maria's Elks Event Center.