Pioneer Valley High School names Dustin Davis new varsity football coach

Pioneer Valley High School has announced that Dustin Davis will be the school's new varsity head football coach.

Davis is replacing former coach John Beck, who has taken an administrative role at Yosemite High School in Oakhurst.

Davis has coached varsity football since 2012 at schools that include Lompoc High School, Arrowhead Christian High School and St. Joseph High School.

He will also be a full time physical education teacher and assistant athletic director at Pioneer Valley High School.

"I am excited to make a positive and profound impact on the students and athletes at PVHS," Davis said.