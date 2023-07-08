Piper Cubs converge on Lompoc for annual fly-in

The West Coast Cub Fly-in is back in Lompoc for the weekend.

Starting Friday and running through Sunday, July 9, Piper Cub pilots from across the region will make their way to the Lompoc Airport for a weekend of aviation fun.

Visitors can walk among both historic and state-of-the-art small aircraft and interact with the pilots.

"When I'm flying a Piper Cub or a small airplane like that, it's a great feeling," said pilot Rene Minjares. "It's very nostalgic, and the best thing about that is you leave all your worries at home and you're not thinking about anything other than enjoying the view and enjoying the flight."

Saturday's schedule includes the Pilot Flight Proficiency Games at 1 p.m.

